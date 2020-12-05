Marlene Favela looks seductive by showing her slim figure from the side

Actress Marlene Favela shows off her spectacular figure once again, now in a black dress that closes to her body makes her look wonderful

Mexico. The actress Marlene Favela, originally from the state of Durango and who has participated in the series The Lord of the Skies, shows off her spectacular figure once again on Instagram, now in a black dress that closes to her body makes her look wonderful.

Marlene Favela, who has her channel on YouTube and in her role as Youtuber shares beauty tips, such as creating masks for the skin, always draws attention with her publications because she does not stop sharing images in which her beauty is obvious.

Perfect “,” Very pretty “and” Beauty “are some of the messages that her fans write to Marlene on Instagram, this time seeing her pose with her black outfit with which she is going to enjoy Friday.

And whether in a swimsuit, casual clothes, evening dresses, and even sportswear, Marlene manages to impact her millions of followers, plus she is always on the latest trend in fashion, but when she goes to a beach and poses in a bikini, definitely is madness.

Marlene is originally from Santiago Papasquiaro, Durango, 44 ​​years old, characterized by her good taste in clothing, and her fans, especially women, are always on the lookout for her publications to see what new outfit she surprises them with.

The Duranguense has triumphed as an actress in Mexico and also in the United States, where she was already known in Hollywood when she antagonized the film Species IV: The Awakening in 2007. His artistic career began in the 1990s, when he participated in soap operas such as Por Tu Amor and Infierno en el Paraiso, according to information on Wikipedia.

Deceived women, Wild Cat, Love without makeup, Los hederos del monte, Lord of the skies, and Passion and power are other of the many soap operas in which Marlene has acted since she began her artistic career.