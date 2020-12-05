Aleida Núñez Cuts the Breath of Her Fans With Her Image in a Very Short Swimsuit

Mexican actress and singer Aleida Núñez hits Instagram with a photograph of her in which she appears in a bathing suit and shows off her ten-year-old body

Mexico. The actress Aleida Núñez, originally from Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, Mexico, short breath fans with his image placed on your account Instagram and which appears very short – modeling a bathing suit. “Speechless”, her post is titled, and that is how she surely leaves her fans after seeing her pose.

Aleida Núñez, who became known years ago in the beauty pageants in Jalisco, models a tiny swimsuit in green and while she poses in profile she smiles while showing that she is the owner of a spectacular figure and her Followers are the most excited to see his statuesque figure.

Woaw “,” how beautiful! “,” Beautiful “,” You are a beauty “, are some of the compliments that Aleida writes to her loyal followers on Instagram, who are aware of her publications almost daily.

Aleida has stood out in the Mexican entertainment world as an actress, although in her adolescence she was a beauty queen in various regional competitions and it was in 1994 when she obtained second place in the Nuestra Belleza Guanajuato contest.

The beautiful Jalisco woman was always interested in show business and dreamed of becoming an actress, as she has told in several interviews, which she has achieved and for which she feels excited, happy, and proud since she has received great opportunities to appear as such.

Salomé, a telenovela in which the late Edith González starred in 2001, was the first story in which Aleida appeared as an actress and was later followed by Between Love and Hate and The Way of Love, where she shared performance with actors like Susana González, Aracely Arámbula and Jorge Salinas, to name a few.

Aleida has always remained current in the world of television, although she has also done theater and has also tried her luck as a singer by publicizing songs like Papito.

The beautiful Aleida has also had the opportunity to work as a model and television host. Her most recent appearance as an actress was in 2018 in the telenovela Por Amar sin ley, produced by José Alberto Castro for Televisa.