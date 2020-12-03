At 51, Jennifer Lopez has enviable, wrinkle-free skin, so she recently revealed her secret to staying young

Definitely, Jennifer Lopez is one of the most inspiring women today, not only because of her talent, but because of her beauty, and this time she shows off her perfect skin without makeup and reveals her secret to staying young and gorgeous. The American actress and singer assured that she has preserved her physical youth over the years with olive oil.

Jennifer López announced through her social networks a new line of beauty products based on olive oil to keep the skin free of wrinkles and expression lines, which will be launched on the market from January 1, 2021. With her face without a drop of makeup, and wearing a light robe, Jlo demonstrated what her elixir of eternal youth is.

And, the care of your skin throughout its 51 years of life has always been a mystery. The truth is that the diva from the Bronx has perfectly chosen the correct products or treatments to have perfect and flawless skin. And, with her face completely washed and without filters, the girlfriend of baseball player Alex Rodríguez can boast that she does not notice a single wrinkle on her skin.

After everyone wonders, how does he manage to stay like this? JLo gave the answer through a video, where he assures that from a very young age his mother instilled in him the use of olive oil on his skin to keep it young, beautiful, and with a brilliance like no other. Based on that, Jennifer López will launch a line of 8 products with the ingredients with which she has always cared for her skin.

“My mom used to say that olive oil was the panacea for everything,” she revealed.

JLo Beauty Olive Complex, the products that Jennifer Lopez will put on sale, contain the products that have helped her stay flawless all these years, such as fermented olive oil, extra virgin olive oil, nourishing squalane, and olive leaf extract. , as main ingredients.

In addition, the products contain what she calls the “5 S”: sleep, SPF (Sunscreen), serum, supplements, and a healthy lifestyle that includes healthy eating, exercise, and healthy habits.

One of the most outstanding products in this line is their That Limitless Glow Active Serum Mask, soaked in That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum with fermented yeast, which is applied all over the face and around the ears to prevent slipping.

“When I was 18 I went to two dermatologists, and one told me to use sunscreen as a moisturizer every day,” she said.

However, he confessed that later he went to “another dermatologist”, who recommended applying Botox on a fine line of expression, and “you know what? I still have a fine line.” Since then he has used another of his famous “S’s”, sunscreen, which he basically combines with an exercise routine, a good diet, drinking plenty of water, and taking supplements of collagen, antioxidants, manganese, and copper (another of his “s” )

“But skin care does not work without enhancing what happens inside,” he stressed.

Jennifer López showed this through a 2-minute video, where she is totally natural, without a drop of makeup and with a high bun, wearing only a light black lace robe. In another scene, JLo shows her charms sitting on a sink in a tiny white silk robe, which did not leave much to the imagination.

And despite looking flawless and attributing the appearance of her privileged skin to this beauty routine, some Internet users questioned its veracity, ensuring that part of her young and perfect attractiveness is due to the application of botox, filters, and touch-ups. Yet at 51, Jennifer Lopez remains proof and inspiration that you can defy the impact of the years and look up to 20 years younger.