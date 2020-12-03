Mia Khalifa gave us a very nice and flirty postcard where she appears wearing only a blouse and a few threads at the bottom

The most recent publication of the model, businesswoman, and former actress Mia Khalifa has become quite popular, due to the fact that she does not wear anything underneath, only a long-sleeved and turtleneck blouse, the interesting thing is that it is completely transparent.

The popular social media star once again dazzled his millions of fans, who are delighted with each and every one of his publications, only that the more he shows his skin, the more hypnotized they are, that is more than obvious and we have verified it with his comments.

Three months ago Mia Khalifa decided to open her own OnlyFans page, this has already become a fashion among several celebrities because she is not the only one who has launched one, here are some personalities that you may be interested in following in the future.

Bella Thorne

Noelia

Suzy Cortez

Joselyn Cano

Ana Cheri

In the image, she appears sitting, she can only be distinguished from her waist up, she wears a transparent long-sleeved top, it is evident that she does not wear a bra, but she took the opportunity to put her hair forward so that nothing could be seen and was censored by Instagram.

Three months with OnlyFans now and I still feel so lucky to have found such a caring and empowered community to call home, “she wrote in a recent photo.

This type of page is characterized more than anything by the fact that it is possible to share content that is only for adults, considered thus anyone who is over 18 years of age (at least in Mexico), Mia Khalifa joins the guild of models who decide profit from these types of pages, although this content does not have to be shared, perhaps in some cases the photographs or videos that circulate on each of the pages are varied content, in the case of Ana Cheri she does not charge any penny because the continue on his page, perhaps he is one of the few personalities that do that.

Several of his followers (22 million 200 thousand approximately) shared some opinions regarding his publication, which so far already has more than two million red hearts, in terms of comments these amount to more than 17 thousand.

Same!! Two days and I’m in love with everyone there! “Wrote one netizen.

Apparently being within the OnlyFans community has apparently brought the model Mia Khalifa some peace, perhaps due to the fact that no one has been criticizing her, or making negative comments towards her, as we have seen on several occasions, especially on Twitter.

In addition to being a former actress in the adult industry, who by the way, thanks to her achieved the fame that she holds today, she is also a model for different companies of which she has promoted on several occasions on her personal Instagram account, she also decided to launch a calendar where she was the protagonist.

Mia Khalifa already had a page where she promoted her photographs and sessions where she appeared wearing flirty outfits, however, whether OnlyFans likes it or not, nowadays she has great recognition for what she saw as a very good opportunity and took advantage of it.

The young inspiration of several singers, they have released songs with her name as a title, she is also a TikTok, in her Tik Tok account she has made her fans laugh a lot on several occasions because she celebrates very happy when she gets to meet him. the perfection of a video, it will surely continue to entertain and surprise with each of the projects it launches, and surely its fans will be there to support it.

