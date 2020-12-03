For your KKWBeauty brand, you will have new surprises in the run-up to these upcoming parties

Through a publication of a couple of photographs, Kim Kardashian West, the owner of the makeup and skincare company, KKWBeauty, lets us see her wintery side, covered in snow, as well as bringing us some surprises. , within the articles of his new collection, which will be available for the next 12 days.

That’s right, “Crystallized Collection”, Kim’s new makeup line, is now available from the website of the renowned brand of the 40-year-old businesswoman and socialite, Kim Kardashian had been giving notice of it since the last days last November, showing us some unmissable photographs of his snowiest session, as well as several previews of the products that are within the collection, in some of his stories on his official profile on Instagram.

In this new line of beauty and skincare products, we will be able to find various items for personal use, such as compact powders, shadows in nudes tones, cream lipsticks, matte style as well, as well as creams for the body and face, And what’s new: precious crystal fragrances, specially selected and approved by Kim Kardashian herself.

As a warning to her millions of followers, Kanye West’s wife decided to publish two photographs, with outfits that we had seen previously when she was barely giving notice about the new collection of the socialite’s signature.

It is a pair of winter sets, in white, iridescent, and silver tones, accompanied by snow in the background of both amazing images, clearly, this snow has its reason for being, because, in addition to the fact that the dates of the December celebrations, there is also the detail of their new products, included in this collection, that’s right, we talk about the iconic fragrances added.

In the first image, we can appreciate the beauty of Kim Kardashian, while she is slightly lying on her side in the snow, wearing a beautiful set of super fitted pants, with a cute one-shoulder top that combines perfectly, the whole set is of a single color, between white and ivory, with all screwed on, which make an incredible game with the white of the snow and the black of the background.

To complement the look of the reality TV celebrity, Kim was styled with a long braid in her hair, plus she is made up with her own line, using bronze tones, which manage to highlight the intense crowded color of her skin, and, We cannot forget the beautiful bracelet that he wears on his left arm.

It should be noted that this setting causes the silhouette of the model to stand out to the maximum, because we can see very well how her incredible figure draws the total attention of viewers, in the renowned social network.

For its part, in the second image, we can appreciate the beauty of Kardashian West, in a slightly more uncovered outfit, it is a white bodysuit, we assume that its brand “SKIMS” and a pair of white stockings, together with a pair of winter boots in silver, which stand out to the maximum, therefore white color that can be seen in the image.

For her part, the lawyer, also, left a message on her profile, in which she explains everything about this new collection, which promises to be a success: