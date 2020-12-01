As incredible and perhaps impossible as it may seem, the businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian still has more than 10 secrets that perhaps no one knows

And it is that oddly enough, the celebrity and wife of Kanye West still kept some secrets in her long sleeves, including fears, details, customs, and secrets about her life that no one had revealed yet and that now she has wanted to tell.

However, that’s how she is, simple and at the same time open, but this time she has decided to go through the digital confessional, to be honest.

You are probably wondering what she could make known more because practically her life is completely known, but it turns out that Kim still has things to share, secrets and curiosities that she has published on her website because she has decided to be among friends. there can be no secrets.

Being Kim Kardashian is a really difficult job and to remain one of the most influential trendsetters both in the fashion industry and in the world of beauty products and treatments, the businesswoman always seeks to be one step ahead.

1. The smartest of the clan? She and Kourtney went to the same Spanish class in high school, she says, as she was very smart so she was a year advanced. Of course, I confess that it was a joke, the reality is that she had to repeat a Spanish course and the best thing is that they did it together.