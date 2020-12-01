As incredible and perhaps impossible as it may seem, the businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian still has more than 10 secrets that perhaps no one knows
Being Kim Kardashian is a really difficult job and to remain one of the most influential trendsetters both in the fashion industry and in the world of beauty products and treatments, the businesswoman always seeks to be one step ahead.
1. The smartest of the clan?
She and Kourtney went to the same Spanish class in high school, she says, as she was very smart so she was a year advanced.
Of course, I confess that it was a joke, the reality is that she had to repeat a Spanish course and the best thing is that they did it together.
2. His most secret tick
Lots of people tend to blink out of the blue, but Kim revealed that she crunches her fingers every morning, a sound that is probably a bit annoying to many people, but it’s something she always does.
3. Aesthetic arrangement in polka dots
Kim Kardashian is one of the celebrities who surely has the most aesthetic arrangements and as impressive as it may seem, she made a dark mole that she had on her forehead disappear.
And it was not just once but three times that I took it off and now it’s the color of her skin, which is why people think it’s a pimple.
4. Has a dental appliance
Listening to Kardashian is synonymous with perfection both in body, face, and of course smile, so one of the arrangements that have been made is on her and she has confessed that she has permanent retention in her teeth that cannot be seen.
5. Has 6 piercings
Although it may not seem like it, the socialite has six piercings all over her body, one in the navel, one in the right ear, three in the left lobe, and one on the top of the left ear.
Something that is probably the strangest thing in Kim’s life, since it is something that gives people a little scared, sleeping, and having their eyes a little open.
7. Essentials from your bag
You always have a nail file and cuticle cutter on hand, in your purse, travel bag, everywhere.
Apparently, she is obsessed with her nails and cuticles, if her nails are broken or not perfect she feels terrible.
Kim Kardashian confessed that when she was only 20 years old she had jumped out of a plane, however, now she is afraid of heights.
She loves hot rooms and hates when the air conditioning is on and when she found out that she and Kanye were made for each other that’s when she fell asleep with the heat on.
This is clearly weird and no one expected, as Kim apparently has never had a cold coffee drink at Starbucks or Coffee Bean.