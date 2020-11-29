Despite their separation, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have tried to stay stable for their little daughter Stormi and the real reason for their breakup was finally revealed.

Despite their separation, musician Travis Scott and socialite Kylie Jenner have tried to stay stable for their beautiful little daughter Stormi and after several months the real reason for their breakup was finally revealed.

There is no doubt that Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner starred in one of the most popular couples among celebrities, however, more than a year ago they announced their separation.

After the breakup, various rumors about their romance have circulated on social networks and according to information from the Us Weekly portal, the rapper had strong reasons to end his love affair with her.

According to a source close to the musician, Travis felt that the relationship was happening at a fairly fast pace and because of this, he felt that there was some pressure on his career by having to focus only on his family since one of his priorities, in addition to Stormi, it’s his musical career and he needed space to be able to focus.

Despite their breakup, it is worth mentioning that the couple continues to maintain contact for the sake of their daughter, however, it seems that Travis has no plans to resume the relationship in a serious and long term.

On the other hand, a few weeks ago Kylie Jenner shared a photo that shocked her followers and some media because some think that the couple reconciled.

It was Kylie Jenner herself who decided to share two photographs at the beginning of November that is quite suggestive to look at.

In one of the photos, the singer Travis Scott appears shirtless, while Kylie Jenner is wearing a slightly unusual piece of clothing with see-throughs at the bottom, which appears to be a skirt.

In the first photograph, Travis wears a beige shirt, pants that look like latex and a kind of belt made up of several wide chains, the shoes are plastic sandals and he is wearing dark socks.

While Kylie Jenner is wearing a kind of dress that she is lifting with one of her hands on her leg and is wearing a high piece as underwear and is also accompanied by a brown leather shawl, as footwear she is wearing beautiful sneakers closed in beige and a golden bag.

Despite their outfits that attracted a lot of attention, both were very close to each other quite flirtatious and despite not seeing their faces from the front, the body language with which they express themselves is what has attracted the most attention.

However, in the description of the publication, Kylie clarified that it was a new collection from the Givenchy brand and she was very excited to know a little more about the collection and both were showing new clothing that said the brand will launch, so the Rumors were immediately discarded upon reading said description.

It is worth mentioning that Kylie Jenner has indicated that the relationship she maintains with Travis Scott is solely and exclusively one of friendship, especially due to the fact that they have a daughter together since this bond can never be broken and even though they are not together as a couple both maintain a fairly healthy relationship thanks to their daughter Stormi.

And it is for that simple reason that despite the fact that we see them hugging, very close or talking, it is because of the friendship that they have built thanks to their little girl and although Travis and Kylie are not together in a loving way they will continue to have a relationship. cordial and polite relationship as they have done to this day.

Kylie Jenner is one of the richest celebrities in the United States, thanks to her fabulous and incredible empire with her sisters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, as well as her own makeup and skincare brand.