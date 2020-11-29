Zelma drew sighs wearing a bikini while tanning.

MEXICO.- Zelma Cherem, better known as Curvy Zelma, enchanted thousands of Internet users by posting a photo of her in a bikini.

The model used her Instagram account to show off her curves in a tight multi-colored one-piece bikini that she wore for tanning beds, sparking a wave of risque comments.

“Shine, girl,” he wrote in the description of the image.

In a few hours, the publication managed to exceed 20 thousand “likes” and received more than 290 comments.

“Because you are so pretty baby (sic)”, “I loved the swimsuit”, “Beautiful”, “Pretty”, were some comments she received.

Zelma was the winner of the TV Azteca program “This is my style”, from which she received 100,000 pesos, which she used to create her line of girdles.