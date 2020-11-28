The beautiful model Hailey Baldwin confessed if she and her husband Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez before their engagement

The beautiful model Hailey Baldwin confessed if she and her husband Justin Bieber cheated on Selena Gomez before their engagement, a rumor that had been running around on social media for a long time and they finally talked about it.

After such a long time of speculation, the supermodel did not save anything and ended with misunderstandings.

After two years of marriage, 23-year-old Hailey Baldwin continues to explain her relationship with 26-year-old Justin Bieber.

As you may recall, the Canadian singer proposed to the model in July 2018, just months after ending his romance with 28-year-old Selena Gomez.

As expected, this generated quite a bit of controversy and disgust among the followers of the “Lose You To Love Me” singer who still calls Baldwin a meddler.

However, the supermodel cleared up all the rumors and false reports during an appearance on Ashley Graham’s “Pretty Big Deal” podcast.

It was there that Baldwin assured that the Grammy winner did not abandon his then-girlfriend to propose to her.

Contrary to popular belief, he had been single for a while and I had been single and we were trying to understand life, “she said.

And it is that as you may remember, Justin and Selena rekindled their intermittent romance at the end of 2017, and in May 2018 certain rumors circulated that they had ended once again when the interpreter of “Sorry” was discovered with the model Baskin Champion.

In June of that year, the pop star shared photos on his official Instagram account of him with Baldwin and it was then that rumors of their relationship were triggered.

The following month, it was revealed that Bieber proposed to the supermodel in the Bahamas and Hailey indicated that their romance took longer than many thought.

“People don’t know either, we had been talking for a while before getting back together,” he said.

Everything happened very fast, I think everyone knows. Everybody was like, ‘Hey, did you get married?’

Hailey and Justin were married on September 13, 2018, in secret before a New York City court and only the two of them and the judge were there.

However, a year later, on September 30, 2019, they celebrated their religious ceremony in South Carolina with their closest family and friends.

In addition, to talk about that rumor, in the same podcast the model Hailey Baldwin decided to talk about this controversial issue, in order to clarify all the speculations about the timeline of her relationship with singer Justin Bieber.

So from what the model revealed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were free and of course without obligation when they decided to start their romance, which was formalized in September 2018 with their romantic wedding just one year from start their relationship, and so far everything seems to indicate that their relationship is much more stable than that of Justin and Selena.

A rather tender fact is that the Canadian singer revealed that he realized that he wanted the American model to be his wife after he saw her carrying a baby and looking at him tenderly.