Suzy made an impact on social networks wearing tiny shorts.

BRAZIL.- Suzy Cortez took over social networks by showing off her rear in an image she shared through her Instagram account.

The model managed to drive thousands of Internet users crazy by publishing a snapshot in which she appears wearing tiny white shorts while posing on her back in front of the camera, highlighting her big butt.

“Hi, my loves! To see my full uncensored videos and photos! Subscribe now to my private platform, new photos, and videos every day! ”He wrote in the description of the post.

Suzy doesn’t miss a day without inviting her followers to subscribe to her exclusive and uncensored content.

In a few hours, the Brazilian managed to obtain more than 14 thousand “likes” and more than 200 comments.

Cortez is better known as Miss Bum Bum, having won the pageant of the same name twice, in 2015 and 2019.