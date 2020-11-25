The former porn actress captivated her followers this morning.

UNITED STATES. – Former porn actress Sarah Joe Chamoun, known as Mia Khalifa, captivated her followers on Instagram this morning by showing off her attributes with a set of teddy pajamas.

I feel like Georgia today in Only Fans, ”wrote Mia Khalifa, 27, in the publication that achieved 479 thousand likes.

In the image, the model appears recharged on a dressing table showing her natural face with blue pajamas that highlighted her slender figure.

“Your beauty has no borders”, “queen”, “marry me”, “beautiful” and “what a top!” They are some compliments that his millions of followers left with his photograph.