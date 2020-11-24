It emerged in recent days that the residents of Kensington Palace, Prince William, and Kate Middleton were devastated to have to fire one of the members of great importance to their family, the facts were confirmed through an image that they recently shared in a from their official accounts

There is nothing more devastating than the moment that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their entire family recently lived through the loss of one of their beloved members, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, his wife and children, they would have mourned the sad lost through an image they shared in memory of their loved one.

Through an official letter, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William, and Kate, shared the sad moment for themselves and their family.

If there is one thing that William and Kate have enjoyed, it is the presence of some doggy friends in their home, a taste they share with Queen Elizabeth, who has always been a faithful pamper of all their pets.

However, now ” Lupo ” as the Cambrians called their faithful companion, he completed a cycle in his family and finally said goodbye to his owners who would surely have showered him with much love and care during his life.

Either way, this represents for a regular to these living beings such as the Cambridge and most of the royalty, the moment was not easy to assimilate and proof of this is that it was a bit difficult for them to share the news.

A photograph through his Instagram account where “Luppo” appears and to which they dedicate a message with some reflections of sadness for having to fire him.

Unfortunately last weekend, our beloved dog Lupo passed away, it began to be read in the publication they placed on their social networks.

The Dukes of Cambridge fired Luppo last weekend, however, it was not until Sunday that they had the courage to share his loss.

He has been in the heart of our family for the last 9 years and we will miss him very much ”, they explained together with a tender photograph of the pet, they concluded.

After sharing the announcement, several reactions from the followers of the account expressed their condolences trying to offer them some words of comfort.

I’m sorry!! Losing a dog is very painful. Love for all of you, indicates the meaning of one of the messages by a user who dedicated these words to the publication.

I’m very sorry, animals are not pets, they become family,

I am very sorry, I am sure this is hard for you, especially for children, were some of the messages.

It should be mentioned that it is not the first time that William and Kate have shown their interest in animals since in some of the other publications on the @KensingtonPalace account there are images where the eldest son of Carlos de Gales and his wife, the Duchess, can’t help but get close when they see a puppy.

An example of this is a recent occasion when they visited the President of Ireland and played with his pet, who seems to really enjoy the caresses he received from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

As we mentioned before, the love for these little ones would come from Queen Elizabeth herself who has always shown great enthusiasm when being with her pets, her dogs, and horses.

In particular, it has been the breed of corgis that has always been present in the British royal family since the monarch was still a 7-year-old girl, so it is known that the sovereign has had more than 30 dogs of this same race.

They have even starred together with the queen in some symbols such as coins in commemoration of her jubilee since some of them have accompanied her in much of her life so they are something very essential for the queen so they are so careful or More special than another of the royalty.