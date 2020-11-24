Yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the release of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”, Kanye West’s album and as a celebration, Kim Kardashian congratulated him on his Instagram account

Yesterday marked the 10th anniversary of the release of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy”, Kanye West’s algum and as a celebration, Kim Kardashian congratulated him on his Instagram account with a beautiful photograph and a description that surprised many.

Kim Kardashian, always proud of her husband’s achievements, celebrated the 10th anniversary of one of her albums with a gallery of three photographs accompanied by a text in which, in addition to congratulating him, she told a secret that until now had not seen the light.

In this way, Kim Kardashian West has closed the divorce rumors once again because as you may recall, there have been rumors that speculate that the two were planning to divorce for quite some time.

Kim and Kanye first sparked romance rumors in 2012 before marrying just two years later in Italy.

Since then, Kim and Kanye have started a family of their own with their four beautiful children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

The couple is known to have made headlines, many times controversial, and only this year did their fans speculate that Kim and Kanye were planning a divorce.

It is worth mentioning that the rumors occurred in the middle of another of Kanye’s absurd comments on Twitter and neither publicly denied the rumors; However, both have posted photos on social media that lead everyone to rethink the rumors.

Now, Kim has just confirmed, once again, that she and Kanye are in fact not getting divorced and through her official Instagram account last night I congratulate Kanye on the 10th anniversary of his album “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy ”.

Also in the post, Kim explained the story behind Kanye’s song “Lost in the World” and reflected on his 30th birthday ten years ago.

Kanye had written him a poem as a birthday card that year and when he was struggling to find the lyrics to his song, he remembered the poem he had written for his future wife and this is how Kanye ended up using the words from the poem he wrote for Kim as lyrics of his song.

Happy 10th anniversary to Kanye’s album ‘My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy’. For those of you who don’t know the story behind Lost in the world… Kayne couldn’t find some lyrics, but at the time she realized that she had them in a poem she had written on the birthday card she gave me. 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote to me and turned it into a song. I keep everything! “Wrote Kim.

To date, the song has more than 12.6 million views on the YouTube platform and it collaborates with Bon Iver, although we should also see the name of Kim Kardashian in the title of the song.

The post by Kim Kardashian included a beautiful black and white photograph of the couple, as well as photos of the 10-year-old birthday card, and the photo showed the card handwritten in gold marker.

On the other hand, Kanye made a detailed drawing of him and Kim with the title “Me and Kimmy” and made sure to point out their hand-drawn sunglasses and bow tie, as well as Kim’s Berkin bag, Louboutins, and “little hands ”.

There is no doubt that despite having his scandalous public rants and divorce rumors, Kanye seems to really love Kim, as he is also known for making the most romantic gestures for her, so this poem is not a surprise.