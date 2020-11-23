The British model once again captivated her followers with one of the best filters she has used apparently, wearing a kimono Demi Rose captivated her fans

Known for her curves, the British model Demi Rose has once again managed to get the eyes of millions of followers by seeing her wearing a flirty kimono while wearing a rather ingenious filter.

The social media celebrity Demi Rose, who at 25 has conquered Instagram thanks to her posts that have sometimes been quite risque, always has a way of going crazy and raising the temperature of her fans.

It is not at all news that any publication that makes either photos or videos immediately becomes popular with its millions of fans, the same happens with its Instagram stories that in fact are sometimes even more daring than its normal publications.

Although as surely you already know this type of story, as in any other social network, it tends to be automatically deleted after one day of its publication although some of the App already give you the option to delete them manually in just in case you didn’t like what you posted.

So far only the user who shares the story is the only one who can know how much reaction his publication had as a story, however, we are sure that Demi Rose made millions of views and comments.

Demi Rose is characterized by being a model with large curves, which have managed to start more than a sigh in her fandom, something that we have also seen throughout her Instagram, to be more specific with her stories, is that she usually plays a little with filters.

This curious way of entertaining herself is fascinating in turn for her followers because when we see her having fun and entertaining herself, we realize that she enjoys the little things in life, such as playing with a filter and entertaining herself.

The one that Demi Rose was wearing a day ago appears wearing a kimono of various colors and representative figures of Japan, he decided to also be accompanied by sky blue lenses, in the video you can see around as a frame, some Japanese letters, while He is recording he launches an extremely tender kiss, surely his followers were amazed by this action.

To this day, there is no knowledge whatsoever about whether the British model has launched an OnlyFans page because she has not done any promotion like other personalities of the show and also models, who have placed a lot of emphasis on inviting their followers to subscribe on its pages.

Perhaps for this reason Demi Rose continues to be an unknown for her followers, in addition, that many of her publications where she is showing her charms are more than enough to delight the pupil and put into practice the imagination of her admirers.

This type of page was created in part so that the user who owns it has some extra money input, which Demi Rose may not be concerned about because she works with several companies promoting products and perhaps even services, as when he goes to certain hotels in paradisiacal places.

Having fifteen million two hundred thousand followers, it is unlikely that other companies want to stop working with her, on the contrary, the more people see their products on social networks, the higher their profits will be because when we see something used by a celebrity we immediately want to acquire it too…

Demi Rose has become a celebrity, there is no doubt, and will continue to do so for a long time to come.