Ana Cheri shared a video where she appears showing off one of her many swimsuits, however, the interesting thing is that she lowered it to show her hips a bit

The American model Ana Cheri has managed to make her millions of followers fall in love once again after she uploaded a video a day ago where she showed off her two-piece swimsuit, however, what caught the attention of seeing her was the fact That he himself would lower it a little to show his hips.

Ana Cheri has become extremely popular throughout these months, although for some years she was already on social networks, it has been the last months in which we have learned a little more about her, and also in which the media of communication have been aware of their every move the model is one of the celebrities today of which it is essential to write about their daily activities.

Something that gives the beauty and sculpture Ana Cheri a plus is that she is not a simple model, she has also become a YouTuber, businesswoman, and fitness coach, which is why so many media have been interested in knowing a little more about her, but above all to show off her beautiful figure, which she keeps up to date thanks to the exercise she constantly performs as well as her diet.

It should be noted that despite having a perhaps a bit strict diet, Ana Cheri knows very well how to enjoy the delicious dishes and snacks that she can consume, she has shared some recipes for her followers on her own Instagram account on several occasions.

In her most recent video, Ana Cheri appears walking towards the camera, in a “casual” way, although in reality, she is wiggling a bit just as she is as a flirt, when she arrives at the camera she begins to show off some parts of the swimsuit, the top is crossed so its charms are quite visible.

At the bottom she is wearing a piece that reaches her waist, or which takes away a little of her stylized figure, before this Ana Cheri lowers it to her hips and boasts a tiny waist and beautiful hips, later it is given turn around and we see that the piece below is lost among its charms, excited she begins to walk back to the beach.

Body Check If you want it to work. Check out my bio to see more. Have a good weekend, talk to you in my OF “, wrote Ana Cheri.

The publication had an immediate reaction from her fans who are always attentive to her and all the content she shares, unlike other models Ana Cheri has a quite fresh way of acting, she is quite independent and we could say that she does what she wants, no It would be a surprise if this is precisely why several companies want to work with her to promote their articles or products.

It should be noted that since she is also a great businesswoman, she has also chosen to be herself (like other personalities) in being her own main model, as has Kylie Jenner with her cosmetics or Noelia with her Noelicious clothes.

Ana Cheri has managed to stand out among the world of social networks that are surrounded by millions of people who wish at any given time to have more and more followers this so that precisely some companies want to collaborate with them and pay them, as has happened with a certain union of models and celebrities of music or cinema.