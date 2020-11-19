Celia Lora Poses in a Sensual Way to Dazzle Her Followers

The model enchanted thousands of Internet users with her eyes.

MEXICO.- Celia Lora used her Instagram account to impress her fans with a sensual image that she posted on her social network.

The beautiful model shared a photograph in which she is posing wearing a set of black lace lingerie and although her body is not seen much, she managed to make thousands of users fall in love thanks to her gaze and her blue eyes.

In a few hours, Celia managed to capture the attention of more than 40 thousand users who left her a “like” and received almost 100 comments from Internet users complimenting her.

Alex Lora’s daughter has participated in several reality shows, such as “Lucky Ladies” and “Acapulco Shore”, which helped her earn a place in show business, and she has also posed several times for the magazine for adults “Playboy”.

In 2010, she was involved in a major scandal after running over a man while driving while intoxicated and speeding.