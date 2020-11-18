Ninel Conde Falls in Love With Tremendous Cleavage

The singer showed off her great attributes.

MEXICO.- Ninel Conde used her social networks to show off her great body, writing a motivational phrase dedicated to herself and her followers.

In her official Instagram account, the famous one shared a photo of her sitting on a garden chair wearing a long white dress with a high neckline, showing her attributes.

“‘Some despair when the ship sinks, others learn to swim.’ #goodvibes. No matter how much ‘line’ there is to corrupt … God will always do justice. Sooner or later it will come ”, wrote the famous in the description of the publication.

A few hours after uploading the image, it already had more than 47 my likes and around 400 comments in which followers filled it with compliments.