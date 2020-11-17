The former host of the program “Hoy” showed off to her millions of followers her great body with an outfit with which she looked spectacular.

UNITED STATES. – Yanet García continues to celebrate her 30 years in Las Vegas, and around this, she shared a sexy photograph with a fitted dress inside a restaurant.

Through her Instagram profile, the former host of the program “Hoy” showed off to her millions of followers her great body with an outfit with which she looked spectacular.

In the image, you can see the former “weather girl” with a tight purple dress and silver high heels, while her hair was loose.

This is 30 ”, wrote the fitness girl in the publication that achieved more than 575 thousand likes and more than two thousand comments from fans who praised her curves.

It should be remembered that last weekend, her boyfriend Lewis Howes surprised her with several gifts, detail with which she fell more in love with the businessman.