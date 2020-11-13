From tomorrow the cinema re-opens – Film and TV

This Thursday, the nice majority of the cinemas of Paraguay, which remained closed since mid-march as a result of pandemic of covid-19 re-opened its doorways to the general public.

In addition to the Film Villamorra of Assumption and the Cine Granados Encarnación, which had already been weeks open, this week it is again to the exercise the cinemas Hiperseis, Cinemark and Sun of Asuncion; the halls of the procuring Pinedo, San Lorenzo, Theaters Real of Fernando de la Mora, the halls of the Shopping Mariano of Mariano Roque Alonso, and the CineArtwork of a City within the East and Caaguazú.

New releases new this week are two: a proposal energetic to the general public and a thriller of suspense.

On the one hand comes It Scooby!, a feature-length animated movie concerning the iconic canine Scooby-Doo and his pals, detectives, the primary function movie concerning the iconic can in attending to the film theaters because the two variations “live-action” which premiered in 2002 and 2004.

The movie explores the origins of the group, displaying how Scooby, Shaggy, Fred, Daphne and Velma met and began fixing mysteries, going through a fearsome phantom canine whose look might imply the top of the world.

In its unique model in English, the movie options the voices of Will Forte (The brothers Willoughby), Gina Rodriguez (Carmen Sandiego), Zac Efron (Portrait of a killer), Amanda Seyfried (Mamma Mia! We go once more), Mark Wahlberg (Spencer’s confidential), Jason Isaacs (Don’t look) and Ken Jeong (Beyond the Moon), along with the legendary Frank Welker, which has been interpreted to Scooby-Doo in tv and movie since 2002, and even performed Fred within the animated sequence unique Scooby-Doo since 1969.

Originally, It Scooby! I used to be going to be launched in theaters worldwide in might, however the closing down of cinemas worldwide as a result of pandemic of covid-19 pressured to cancel these plans. Since then, the movie was launched in digital codecs and in cinemas in some international locations of the world since July.

The different movie that arrives this week had not passed by the boards previous to the closing by the pandemic, though it’s exhibited in autocines of Paraguay in the previous couple of months – is the thriller of suspense In the sport of the killer, starring Henry Cavill (The Witcher).

This movie, launched initially in 2018, follows a tormented police lieutenant and his crew, who search to make clear a sequence of mysterious disappearances of girls.

Next to Cavill act Alexandra Daddario (Baywatch), Ben Kingsley (Operation finish), Stanley Tucci (The silence) and Nathan Fillion (Cars 3). The deal with is David Raymond.

In addition, the billboard of the week options the documentary Break the Silenceon the band south Korean BTS; and movies which have already gone by cinemas in Paraguay earlier than the shut of the assembly because the Pixar movie United states, Sonic: The film and the blockbuster paraguayan movie of supernatural terror Morgue.

In addition, as advance of the discharge of the movie Christopher Nolan Tenetthat can come to cinemas paraguay subsequent Thursday, can be on board the highly-acclaimed movie of Nolan The origin, premiered in 2010.