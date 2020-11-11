Billie Eilish reached yet another impressive record thanks to the success of ‘Bad Guy’ | Music

Daniel Gutiérrez Dieck

The theme of the cantande of 18 years, turned his first music to succeed in the billion views.

In 2019,

Billie Eilish

he rose to fame abruptly due to viral and the success that it turned their music

“Bad Guy”

and, now, this matter it turned his first success in to realize the billion views on YouTube.

During the morning of this Wednesday, the music video that the singer of yank debuted with solely 17 years of age reached the document determine.

“Bad Guy” was premiered on the twenty ninth of march of 2019 after a 12 months and seven months, has managed to build up a thousand million 238 thousand views on YouTube; a big a part of the success of the visible is due to the work of director Dave Meyers.

This was not the primary clip of Meyers that’s positioned as a powerful success. On June 21, 2019 launched the music video for “Señorita”, a music of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes additionally managed to surpass the billion views.

The success of “Bad Guy“it was the primary one in a position to unseat the “Old Town Road” of the record of recognition of the Billboard Hot 100, which through the 2019 appeared immovable.

This is the music of Billie Eilish that Jungkook of BTS turned viral

This matter served as one of many singles from the album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, that marked the historic debut of the singer on the Grammy awards; it gained 5 of its six nominations at first of this 12 months, together with the large 4: greatest new artist, album, album and music of the 12 months; turned the youngest in historical past to have such recognition.

Currently, the followers dand Billie Eilish are ready for the premiere of the miniseries of Gucci directed Gus Van Sant, which can depend with the participation of the singer of 18 years, along with different artists equivalent to Harry Styles and Flourishes Welch. It might be premiered on the thirteenth of November by means of

the official channels of the style home.