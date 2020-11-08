Lucia Mendez met Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt at the Oscars: “He is very short”

At 65, Lucia Mendez continues his profession within the leisure world in mexico. The protagonist of “the strange return of Diana Salazar” gave an interview wherein he revealed how he was to get to know one of the vital beloved {couples} in Hollywood: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

But it was not what I anticipated. He mentioned the digital medium, “The Chismería”, was disappointing. Both celebrities, says Lucía Méndez, will not be corresponding to they seem on the massive display screen.

“I got the Oscar and I was looking for Brad Pitt. And walked like crazy,” mentioned the mexican, who was linked romantically with Luis Miguel. His objective was to fulfill the well-known actor, who then was nonetheless married to the mom of their six youngsters.

Lucia Mendez disenchanted

When he lastly encountered the well-known couple, Lucia Mendez sought the way in which of approaching.

“I was able to stand up in front of him and I swear that I came here (pointing to his shoulder). I brought a few taconazos. Mido 1,70 and it would take about 15 cm (high heels), then it would measure 1.85. And when I saw it as well, small, I was disappointed a little bit,” he informed the portal mexican.

Even, managed to element his face and different options. “Your face, your divine personality. The skin a little battered, as if I would have had a lot of acne”, he mentioned.

But additionally he was impressed by the look of Angelina Jolie: “it Is flaquísima, skinny was a compliment. It truly was a very thin”. For this cause, he mirrored: “there is No doubt that Hollywood is Hollywood, because people is too small to read the time huge.”

In the interview, the mexican actress did not say the 12 months of the gala of the Oscars, which she attended.

However, some customers of the social networking defended Brad Pitt: “real men are natural and wrinkled”, they responded.