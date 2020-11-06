It unexpected! Rihanna turned to their social networks

Rihanna determined to make a change to their social networks, beginning along with your feed of Instagram on Wednesday evening to ask that they rely all of the votes within the common elections that came about on 3 November within the united States. The singer initially from Barbados did the unthinkable and altered the looks of his well-liked social community.

Suddenly the grid Rihanna within the above-mentioned platform was modified by black bins that shaped the sentence “every vote counts, we will wait”. The message of the singer of 32 years comes after the president, Donald Trump declared falsely the victory Tuesday evening and described the efforts of rely the vote as a “fraud”.

Until now Rihanna they’d stored silent on crucial elections for this nation within the modern historical past. But together with his change on Instagram joined the lengthy record of celebrities who marched within the social networks on the electoral course of that continues to be strongly fought as much as the time of the drafting of this notice.

Rihanna he additionally shared the same message on his Twitter, this time with emojis of applause included. On the opposite hand, the momentum of the star of “You Needed Me” to rely ballots happens when the Associated Press put Joe Biden within the 264 electoral votes, in comparison with 214 of Trump: the vote in Arizona, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina proceed to be counted.

Tuesday evening, the diva pop he shared an encouraging message for his followers. “I’m very proud of everyone who voted today and are still in the row waiting on the polls to do this”, wrote the singer in his historical past of Instagram. Rihanna has been an avid critic of the present president, as a result of in August she shared a photograph of herself subsequent to a graffiti that stated “F— Trump”.