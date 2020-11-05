Kourtney Kardashian, in the centre of the controversy by claiming that the masks cause cancer

The clan Kardashian shouldn’t be popping out of a controversy to get it in one other. On this event the protagonist is the members who normally spend extra unnoticed, Kourtney Kardashianand all for a publication that has been made in Instagram. In it, the sister of Kim Kardashian claimed that the masks surgical which can be getting used to curb the unfold of Covid-19 trigger most cancers, one thing that has put her within the highlight.

In a matter of two weeks, three of the Kardashian sisters have been the topic of criticism. First it was Kim to have a good time her fortieth birthday on a abandoned island surrounded by household and buddies; the second Kendall Jenner by repeat the transfer on the night time of Halloween with a celebration at which there have been greater than 100 particular person; and the final one is Kourtney Kardashian.











The younger, widespread for her appearances within the actuality present household Keepin’ Up With The Kardashianshas shared a publication within the tales of your Instagram that ensures that the masks in blue, that are used to mass-produce most cancers.

“These masks blue binding in the grocery stores and the planes are made of PTFE, a known carcinogen made from fluoride synthetic. According to Cancer.Org increases the risk of tumors of the liver, testes, pancreas, kidney and breast + ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, preeclampsia, and high cholesterol,” she wrote within the publish.

“The high exposure can cause symptoms similar to the flu, and bleeding in the lungs, leading to suffocation”added the textual content that’s shared by Kourtney Kardashian. The youth added two emojis, the one with the face of a shock and one other that can blow up the pinnacle as an indication of their bewilderment.











Users of social networks have criticized this publication in bulk since there isn’t any scientific backing to verify what he says. It is extra, Cancer.org, the web site of the American Society of Cancer, has been off of these statements. Kourtney, for her half, has not needed so as to add gasoline to the hearth and has not spoken on the topic.









