Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married in secret in a “intimate ceremony”

Actress Scarlett Johansson has married with the actor and comic Colin Jost in a “intimate ceremony with their closest family members and their loved ones”, as reported by the accomplice by way of a charitable group with which they wish to collaborate.

“We are delighted to announce that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost they were married this past weekend,” says a posting on the social networks of the NGOS ‘Meals on Wheels’ (Meals on wheels), which distributes meals to seniors in a susceptible state of affairs.

The textual content factors out, furthermore, that within the ceremony is adopted by “security measures covid-19 implemented by the CDC” (acronym in English of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, USA).

“His desire is to help make a difference for the vulnerable elderly during a difficult time,” he provides.

Local media particulars that Johansson and Jost, who dedicated in might 2019 after two years of relationship, had been married within the city of Palisades, within the state of New York, the place they state that the actress bought a house for $ 4 million in 2018.

This is the primary marriage for Jost, and the third for Johansson, who beforehand was married to actor Ryan Reynolds and with the French businessman Romain Dauriac, with whom she had a daughter.