Difference between Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian: the photo of the back and in a bathing suit that reveals everything

Kourtney Kardashian, 41 years, was shocked on Friday to its 102 million followers on Instagram with a photograph alongside her sister Khloé Kardashian, 36, having fun with the journey to a personal island for the birthday of Kim Kardashian40. The two seem within the snapshot sporting bathing fits two piece, again to the digital camera and with naked ft on the white sand.

Khloé and her half-sister Kendall Jennerof 24, are the best of the household. However, within the latest publication, the co-founder of Good American appears to be like far more excessive than ever in entrance of Kourtney. It was tiny earlier than the voluptuous physique of Khloé. The mom of True Thompson2-year-old, it seems with a showering go well with with animal print print that appeared excellent on her voluptuous physique and stood out much more of his huge ass.

Kourtney appears to be like slim however you’ll lack loads to succeed in to the measures of his sister. Obviously, the feedback couldn’t miss the face of such publication. “Life in plastic is fantastic 😐💉🍑,” mentioned one, implying that the physique of the celebrities of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” has been molded by the scalpel and injections. A consumer joked with the outstanding rear of the decrease. “Khloé change your diaper,” he wrote.

Khloé went to his Instagram and hung one other portrait of that very same day, however utterly completely different to that launched Kourtney. The two have been mendacity every of a palm tree, throwing your finest pose and mannequin trying seductively on the digital camera. “🐆 She will always be my zebra 🦓, ” mentioned the superstar in reference to his sister with a swimsuit with a print of the above-mentioned animal.

The mom of three kids instantly responded to the remark from Khloé. “Forever my leopard 🐆 🖤❤️”, mirrored Kourtney. Last week, the household Kardashian-Jenner traveled to a paradisiacal personal island in French Polynesia to have a good time the 40 birthday of Kim Kardashian. The CEO of SKIMS and KKW Beauty spent$ 1 million in his grand celebration, which has sparked a number of criticism for having carried out in the course of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).