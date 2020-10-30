The famous diamond that you have used Audrey Hepburn, Lady Gaga and Gal Gadot

Yes, we’re speaking about this well-known diamond from Tiffanys that was a part of the costume of Breakfast at Tiffanys.

A diamond of incalculable worth that it appears to be no longer solely a well-known piece of jewellery, your step by Hollywood already has made himself a star.

A little bit of historical past

The diamond Tiffany, one of many yellow diamonds the world’s largest, found within the diamond mines of Kimberley in south Africa in 1877, was bought by the eminent dealer, american jewellery, Charles Lewis Tiffany a yr later for $ 18,000 (the transaction is taken into account as “the King of Diamonds”, a tag that remained throughout a big a part of his life).

Features: Features weight superb of 128,54 carats with 82 aspects, 24 greater than the standard “brilliant cut”. The diamond finish is over an inch huge and rather less than an inch from high to backside.

Your step by Hollywood

The first take was a socialite of the period, referred to as Mary Whitehouse who went to a celebration on the Tiffany Ball, the subsequent in flip was nothing extra and nothing lower than Audrey Hepburn in a necklace designed by Jean Schlumberger for pictures in promotion for the movie Breakfast at Tiffanys with a black costume from Givenchy making historical past in trend.

It wouldn’t be till 2019 when Lady Gaga got here to the ceremony of the Oscar Awards with that diamond with a costume of black silk and leather-based gloves from Alexander McQueen.

Now, Gal Gadot can be within the movie Death on the Nile, quickly to be launched this yr in December. The manufacturing was answerable for Kenneth Branagh and his stylist costume design, Paco Delgado mentioned in an interview for WWD that this diamond was particularly chosen for the character of Gal.