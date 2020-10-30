Scarlett Johansson marries in secret with Colin Jost of “SNL”

Scarlett Johansson will play a joke to your fiance on TV 0:46

(CNN) — Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are formally married.

The actress and star of “SNL” had been married over the weekend “in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones.”

This is in response to a publication of the charitable group, Meals on Wheels, which gave the information.

The publication says that the announcement made on this means was the “wish of the couple’s wedding” to direct consideration to the clustering of charity.

The announcement added that the marriage of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost joined the “safety precautions for covid-19 as indicated by the CDC”.

The pair turned engaged in might of 2019 after two years of courting.

This is the primary marriage of Jost. Johansson has been married twice earlier than, to actor Ryan Reynolds, and with the French businessman Romain Dauriac. She and Dauriac have a daughter in widespread.