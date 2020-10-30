Elections USA: Taylor Swift, Rolling Stones, Miley Cyrus, Ricky Martin and more artists from the world of music will give back to Donald Trump | united States

The world of music has an advanced relationship with Trumpfrom stars of the stature of Taylor Swift and Elton John bands just like the Rolling Stones or R. E. M. we scorn them and reject that their songs sound of their marketing campaign. Even Kanye West, your nice assist, it’s now your opponent in some states.

The dispute between the tenant of the White House and the world of music started lengthy earlier than his tenure, when the Rolling Stones and Neil Young complained publicly that Trump amenizara with their songs the primary acts of marketing campaign, and past by 2015.

The protests have been joined quickly Elton John —who’s the president is a fan declared—, Adele and to households of deceased artists as Leonard Cohen or Luciano Pavarottiwho declare that their values don’t agree with the republican.

THE ROCKERS BE THE FIRST TO SAY “NO” TO TRUMP



When Trump formalized his candidacy in 2015, the anthem “Start Me Up“it grew to become a traditional to shut their first conferences till the Rolling Stones requested in 2016, the withdrawal of the difficulty, a dispute that escalated to a letter of “cease and desist” was despatched by her authorized staff this 12 months.

The Stones are joined Neil Young, who said that “he did not like the idea that his music sounded in acts of Trump for his “misogyny” and “racism”.

The components of R. E. M. followed the same steps and got another more to retrieve “World Leader Pretend” as a hymn anti-Trump to the initiative “30 days, 30 songs”, a list of songs to protest against the president.

Patti Smith, U2, Pearl Jam, Arcade Fire, Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Guns N’ Roses are some of the musicians that included songs in this list with titles as suggestive as “People Have the Power”, “World Wide Suicide”, “Idioteque” or “You Haven’t Done Nothing”.

JOAN BAEZ RECOVERED THE PROTEST SONG WITH “NASTY MAN”



Who was just a little bit farther was Joan Baezthat discovered within the consultant’s inspiration sufficient to compose his first authentic track in over 20 years: “Nasty Man“(man’s disgusting/disagreeable).

And the inspiration was not something optimistic.

“When no one cares a fuck about your tweets, it will be finally and for ever obsolete“, finish their verses.

THE LATINO ARTISTS “WILL BOIL” WITH TRUMP



Ricky Martin he was one of many first to lift their voice in opposition to Trump when he was a candidate of the Republican Party with a speech that “boils the blood“the lead singer of “Crazy Life” for his or her “harassment free of charge to the latino community”.

Becky Gborn and raised in Los Angeles in a household of mexican origin, nor rejoiced for the victory of Trump: “He will not be divided, “he stated throughout his inauguration to talk “for all of you who came to the U.S. in search of a better life.”

Even Jennifer Lopez he recalled the separation of kids from their households within the border throughout his efficiency within the Super Bowl with a reference to the cages that didn’t go unnoticed.

For its half, Bad Bunny took in one other present, a t-shirt with the message “Are you twitero or president?“.

J Balvin, Shakira, Marc Anthony and Romeo Santos are different latinos who’ve criticized Trump in his live shows.

TRUMP IS ALSO NOT “POP”



The world of pop additionally displayed their pleasure by Trump.

Or Madonnanor Chernor Katy Perrynor Miley Cyrus have had nice phrases for the president. Nor Justin Bieberwho calls on social networks for the vote in opposition to him, since he’s canadian and though he resides in Los Angeles (US) could not vote.

The british Harry Styles and Adele additionally they need to Trump out of the White House. “I’m british but what happens in America affects me“stated the creator of “Rolling in the Deep”.

Other artists reminiscent of Billie Eilish they insist that “Trump is destroying your country“whereas Lana del Rey promoted sorceries in opposition to him, and he went on to say that his triumph on the polls was “a loss for the culture.”

Even Taylor Swift broke the silence round his political preferences -until then unknown – to make it clear that Trump will not be going wherever.

KANYE WEST: FROM ALLY TO OPPONENT



Few allies had already Trump in musical circles, and this 12 months he misplaced his primary sycophant.

Kanye West went to go to the president within the Oval Office to say that “everything is in chaos” and compete in opposition to him as an impartial candidate in some states.

Perhaps the rapper 50 Cent was ranked West after supporting Trump as a result of he would not need raised taxes, however then withdrew his phrases.

At least Johnny Rotten (Johnny Rotten) of the Sex Pistols, is among the few who preserve their constancy to Trump: “The only responsible option,” he says. (With info from EFE).