How and when they met Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony?

In November 2014 the singer Jennifer Lopez he launched her e book “True Love (True Love)”, the place the actress additionally explored one of many intervals most vital of her life: the journey of transformation that lasted for 2 years, the place she tells of how, being a mom and artist, offended their best challenges, recognized her largest fears, and, finally, ended up being a stronger individual than ever earlier than. In one a part of this e book, J. Lo opens up their coronary heart they usually confessed to having contracted marriage with Marc Anthony it out of spite!

Let us recall a bit the previous. Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony they met in 1998 after a perform of a piece on Broadway, wherein the singer participated. In that 12 months J. Lo had divorced her first husband Ojani Noa. The singer instructed on his free “True Love” that night time they met, Marc instructed him: “one day you will be my wife.” In 2000, the interpreter contracted maatrimonio with the previous Miss Universe, puerto rican Dayanara Torres, two years after the divorce.

Good! You have subscribed to notifications Configure and select your preferences

In the 2002 Jennifer Lopez is engaged to actor Ben Affleck; to the shock of many, cancelled their marriage ceremony hours earlier than the ceremony. The little time of this rupture, J. Lo and Marc Anthony began a loving relationship. In June 2004, the singers had a marriage in secret. “Ben (Affleck) and I parted ways at the time that I thought I committed ourselves to each other forever,” mentioned the actress in her e book “True Love”.

It was my first actual misery, I felt as if I had ripped out the guts of the chest and once I realized that I used to be not going to have the household of fairy-tales that I needed, nicely, it was once I began to desmoronarme.

Today Jennifer Lopez is a superb singer, mom, actress and entrepreneur. Photo: Instagram @jlo



Jennifer Lopez instructed that three days after he cancelled his marriage ceremony with Ben Affleck, appeared once more in life Marc Anthony, and started to consider that by some means they had been “meant to be”.

We consider that right here was the place it was imagined to be all I drove, that we had been destined to finish up collectively. All the anguish and the ache of my current breakup could not have been in useless, proper? Maybe I needed to undergo the dangerous to have the ability to end with the person who was imagined to be on a regular basis. And that was the second when Marc reappeared in my life. Marc and I had been pals for a number of years. We labored collectively on some songs and we sang a duet for my first album, titled ‘No me ames’.









Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony, are actually nice pals

The so-called “Diva of the Bronx” believes “that the connection is destined” with Marc Anthony, was what blinded him to the reality, because it was extra of his insecurity than the vacation spot. “We make our own decisions, and I chose to believe that Marc and I were destined to be together, that fate was intervening. In that moment, I needed to believe that, needed to believe in something”.

The actuality was that I did not wish to be alone, so when Marc was there, when he discovered me along with his massive smile, his coronary heart on the sleeve and his arms extensive open, I used to be very happy to depart me to fall on them.

The fruit of a wedding that had Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopezhad been born twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel, February 22, 2008 in Long Island, New York. The twins had been offered the 11 of march of 2008 by People journal, so that they had been paid 6 million {dollars}, making the images extra faces of celebrities ever taken. Today the singers have an exquisite relationship.