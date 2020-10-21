Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are using the music to fall in love with Hollywood

EFE

MIAMI.- Jennifer Lopez and Maluma stated Wednesday that along with his movie Marry Me are making the most of the recognition in America of Latin music to fall in love with Hollywood and open extra doorways for the professionals of the hispanic neighborhood within the movie trade.

“For the first time we have a movie of big budget and large-scale has an original soundtrack and bilingual, in which two protagonists are latinos,” stated Lopez throughout a chat on the “Latin Music Week”, the convention that precedes the Latin Billboard awards, which can be delivered this night, and by those that take part in two classes.

That achievement “is part of the goal that I’ve had since I started my career. I always wanted you to see me as a Latin artist, you can do all kinds of roles and all kinds of music”.

Marry Meto be launched the February 14, 2021, tells the story of a star of pop music; her boyfriend, to whom she is dedicated in marriage, and a 3rd get together that has nothing to do with the music.

The movie, which Lopez produced and stars alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, “is a romantic comedy, in which we are who we are”, he added.

“It is not a musical, but yes, the music has a very important role,” famous Lopez, who acknowledges that it’s the strongest car with which latinos have been discovering their means into the world of the present.

“The melody and the rhythm are universal languages”, he stood out and was one of many causes behind incorporating different Latin artist similar to Maluma within the trio romantic.

“We are living a very special moment, with artists very dynamic and we wanted to take advantage of it,” stated the star, who recalled that when there was the “boom” of Latin-90’s, the music was in English.

“We had been Marc (Anthony), Shakira, Ricky Martin, myself and others who had been capable of obtain which is able to discover within the united States and worldwide markets that had latino artists.

In this sense, the colombian acknowledged that he feels “very proud that my themes on the soundtrack are in English”.

“People always ask me when am I going to get music in English, but I say that for what. I have had concerts in Romania, in the united States, with people singing my songs in Spanish. That is my essence as an artist and I don’t want to lose”, he added.

The artists stated that they’re each getting ready new albums in Spanish and did not rule out the concept of going out on tour collectively once they can.

