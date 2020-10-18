The son jarocho, Los Cojolites and White Monkey saying good-bye to the TWENTIETH-FIL-Socket-2020

Music and sounds are going to dismiss this e-book honest, regardless that completely different has been a problem to its realization.

The music and songs of the son jarocho will put an finish to the XX International Book Fair within the Zocalo 2020, to fireplace the general public for 10 days is added to the primary version of the assembly in digital format, is by supply a closing live performance of two consultant teams of the style: The Cojolites and White Monkeythis Sunday, 18 October, 2020 20:00 hours.

The fandango shall be accountable for each teams, who symbolize a key pillar throughout the up to date expression of the genus native to the southeastern mexican.

The Cojolites

Founded in 1995, is a musical group initially from Jáltipan, Veracruz, mexico, which have carried the custom to the rhythmic leeward past its borders, to be nominated twice for Grammy Awards, within the editions 55° and 58.

In addition, its members are founders of the Center for Documentation of son Jarocho and fashioned a part of the soundtrack of the movie Frida, starring Salma Hayek.

With regard to their participation within the closing of the FIL, and Joel Cruz Castellanos, musician and present member of Los Cojolites, we shared in an interview with the enjoyment of the grouping to be a part of the closing ceremony of the XX International Book Fair within the Zocalo, particularly by the importance and the well being scenario within the who has developed the celebration.

“Without a doubt, for us the experience has been very important, especially in this context of the pandemic, and also considering that we had about four months without even meeting together; then, the opportunity that is provided to us through this participation has been very significant, to not only sustain our work but also go some way to meet us and to be able to plan what follows,” he mentioned.

With regard to the honest, which is within the midst of the pandemic migrated to the digital format, the musician pressured the significance that an occasion of a public character and of such an affect on the cultural lifetime of the nation, is being carried out with success.

“To me, no doubt, the realization of this fair and under the format in which it was made, it seems to me something amazing and above all a challenge, considering the importance that has in the context of the cultural life of our country; it is one of the most important fairs, it is a fair public which is attended by thousands of people; to achieve it in the midst of this context seems to me an incredible activity,” he added.

Over the course of 25 years, The Cojolites has been introduced in a number of locations around the globe, and has collaborated with artists reminiscent of Lila Downs and extra just lately with the mexican singer-songwriter Natalia Lafourcade; additionally they fashioned a part of the opening ceremony of the XXII central American and Caribbean Games, that are developed within the state of Veracruz in 2014, and have your have report productions as The Rabbit and has No finish.

For his half, White Monkey, a gaggle that since its basis in 1977, it has featured and influenced the formation of different teams throughout the identical genus, and which have handed acknowledged musicians reminiscent of John Pascoe Pierce, or the deceased Patricio Hidalgo Cruz and Andres Alfonso Vergara, will even put verses and sounds on the stage.

Concert youngster

The final day of the FIL Socket Virtual it would additionally convey surprises, music for girls and boys, for the reason that space of Linking Cultural Community of the Secretariat of Culture of Mexico City, has scheduled at 11:00 pm a live performance of Migajita Sound Band, a gaggle that may carry out songs interactive as “cumbia of the monster”, “The skulls” and “Rock of the pandita” to bounce and sing at house to the rhythm of rock, ska, reggae, cumbia and jazz.

The FIL Socket Virtual 2020, which in its twentieth version has been efficiently developed by digital platforms, reaches its closing straight. As in earlier days, the schedule contains varied actions, expressions and literary genres that search to convey the general public nearer reader with the authors and their lyrics, spreading the behavior of studying and sustaining the broad and well-liked of the Fair.

The closing live performance of the XX International Book Fair within the Zocalo Virtual 2020 (FIL Zócalo Virtual) accountable for The Cojolites and White Monkey, which is able to air this Sunday 18 October at 20:00 hours, shall be out there by https://www.fb.com/ Culture.City.of.Mexico/stay/

Cover photograph: courtesy.