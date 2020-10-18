Taylor Swift called “bitch” a classmate of high school of message for yearbook

Taylor Swift referred to as “bitch” a classmate of highschool of message for yearbook

A scholar who went to highschool with Taylor Swift he has shared some lovable photographs of the artist within the making once I was a teen, which reveals the singer ‘Lover’ enjoying the guitar and posing for his or her photograph within the yearbook.

In a TikTok viral, Christina Hamilton answered the query, “Who are the students most famous of your high school?” With a collection of photographs and movies of their time in class with the super-star worldwide.

In black and white pictures, you possibly can see Taylor Swift together with her signature curly hair whereas she sings right into a microphone, and hugs his pals earlier than changing into one of many singers most well-known on this planet.

�� | Christina Hamilton, who attended highschool with Taylor, posted a video on TikTok displaying Taylor’s yearbook photographs and her signature! “Bitch… �� Taylor Swift” pic.twitter.com/WD7mRFM4UY — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia)

October 16, 2020

Taylor Swift appears to be like removed from her I from pop star to nation within the picture of his singing, sporting a shirt patterned tight with holes for thumbs within the sleeves, a collar choker, and denims saggy.

The message from Taylor Swift for his accomplice

Christina Hamilton additionally hooked up to the message that the Grammy winner wrote for her in her yearbook, which was the good Taylor Swift, “I wanted to be like” it.

“X-Tina, so I’ve come to terms with the fact that I would like to look like you, dress like you, dance like you and almost want to be you for the rest of my life … so that You have a cute summer accepting that asquea how beautiful you are. Bitch.”

Taylor Swift attended Hendersonville High School earlier than her musical debut



Taylor Swift ended her be aware with a pink coronary heart, and your signature, that followers rapidly observed not a lot has modified since then.

The Swifties have been put into full gear after seeing the TikTok, and lots of speculated if Christina was the woman on the Taylor sang in “Teardrops on my Guitar”.

And when a fan commented on the clip to ask: “did you even Know;Drew”, Christina answered, “yes.” Drew is the accomplice class for the Taylor Swift I longed for in ‘Teardrops on my Guitar’, however 14 years later, she is joyful together with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

We advocate you to learn: Taylor Swift: Everything it is advisable to know concerning the singer

What do you assume the message of Taylor Swift for her ex-classmate from highschool?, What sounds just like the Taylor we all know now? Tell us within the feedback.