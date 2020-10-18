Bitch Miley Cyrus almost dies electrocuted

Little Dog, the canine of Miley Cyrus, suffered a powerful shock after biting some wires on the set of the Voice.

Miley Cyrus shares the accident extra scandalous in that it concerned his canine.

The singer revealed that her canine, Little Dog, is electrocutó after biting some cables within the units of The Voice when he was coach.

Cyrus was a coach on season 11 and season 13, which have been issued in 2016 and 2017, respectively. He additionally served as an advisor on season 10.

“This is sad, but it was handled, and my dog is totally prosperous and well”, he narrated Cyrus his story to Frankie V’s on the morning present Geena The Latina and Frankie V Morning Show.

“You know that in the sets there are cables everywhere. We have all the people singing, all the world is curled up, thinking, ‘Who is going to win The Voice?’ And my dog goes and bites the cables from the tv that all the world is watching and, suddenly, noticed that it is found having seizures and is electrocutándose”.

The singer assured his followers that Little Dog is doing effectively, “She was totally fine” and now “thriving” at his dwelling in Nashville.