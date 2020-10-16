JNE resolves that party, “All of Peru” will have, as president, Aureo Zegarra

The Court of the National Jury of Elections (JNE) determined that the president of the political get together “All for the Peru” (TPP) is Aureo Zegarra. With this resolution, places an finish to the home dispute that had been dragging on for months, as a sector of the grouping is just not acknowledged by the above-mentioned as president.

Zegarra will have the ability to, now, admit to the membership of the expremier Pedro Cateriano Bellido, who, together with former ministers Rafael Belaunde Llosa (Energy and Mines) and Diana Álvarez Calderón (of Culture) have intentions to take part within the elections of 2021.

You CAN SEE | Unops contradicts Vizcarra: Award of Lomas de Ilo for Obrainsa-Astaldi was the choice of the Regional Government of Moquegua

The judgment of the JNE is to declare inadmissible the request of the proprietor authorized various TPP, Percy Humberto Cárdenas, and to declare legitimate the revocation of a number of officers of the get together, amongst them, Zegarra Pinedo.

“Declare UNFOUNDED the appeal filed on February 10, 2020, by Percy Humberto Cardenas Minaya, owner legal alternate organization policy, All of Peru, registered with the Registry of Political Organizations, against the Resolution N.° 023-2020-DNROP/JNE, in the end it declared inadmissible the requests for modification of the starting electronics on revocation of eleven authorities in favor and the entry of five officers, filed on 5 and 7 November, 2019”, says the decision N. 0340-2020-JNE, launched at this time by Management.

You CAN SEE | Walter Martos: “There are groups interested in the elections are not carried out according to the schedule”

Currently, Aureo Zegarra finds that Cateriano Bellido is the presidential candidate of the grouping for the elections of 2021. Before, he did the identical factor with Julio Guzman, who break up after the method of the 2016 to create the Game Purple.

“This inscription means a necessary step for a precandidatura that will be a healthy competition amongst their peers in a primary to choose the candidate of All for Peru in the general election of 2021,” mentioned Zegarra in MOP.

By a Peru that’s extra simply, free and democratic, I be a part of the reason for All the Peru. pic.twitter.com/GZyk3xTyd2 — Pedro Cateriano B (@PCaterianoB) September 29, 2020

For extra info, acquires our printed model or subscribe to the digital model, right here.

You can discover extra content material like this by following us on our social networks Facebook and Twitter.