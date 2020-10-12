Penlope Cruz surprised with a change of look ms rejuvenating… It’s blonde!

Penlope Cruz has stunned their greater than 5 million followers on Instagram with a change of look radical.Used to seeing her with darkish hair, the actress has appeared in a video printed on social networks with the blonde hair and bangs.

Though ya habamos seen Penlope Cruz of platinum blonde once I went within the pores and skin of Donatella Versace three years in the past for the miniseries ‘American crime story’, it has been now when the oscar-winning actress it has been animated to provide a brand new look to your lengthy hair with a shade much less synthetic then.

The oscar-winning actress espaola has determined to benefit from the otoo to provide a change of air to his mane and has opted for the wicks blondes. Besides, it has opted for fringe, informal that has accomplished with a half ponytail for rejuvenate the face in an incredible approach.

Penlope Cruz seems alongside different famend artists comparable to Salma Hayek, Alejandro Sanz, Zoe Saldaa, or Ricky Martin in a marketing campaign in Spanish directed on the latino group to tell the americans about learn how to vote by mail within the coming November presidential elections within the united States to face the present president, Donald Trump, with the candidate demcrata, Joe Biden.