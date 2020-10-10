THE COUNTRY VALLENATO – Sofia Vergara tops the Forbes list of the actresses better paid of Hollywood

Sofia Vergara tops the Forbes checklist of the actresses higher paid of Hollywood



Entertainment

The Forbes journal revealed the checklist of ten actresses higher paid of the world in 2020, the depend is stunned to be headed by the colombian Sofia Vergara, adopted by well-known Hollywood stars resembling Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

Despite the truth that because the finish of march nearly all of cinemas within the US have remained closed as a result of pandemic of coronavirus, quite a lot of tv stars, like Sofia Vergara, Ellen Pompeo or Elisabeth Moss, have managed to enter the rating, explains Forbes. His success was as a result of an amazing work in your half. And it isn’t really easy to enter within the Forbes checklist, a lot much less be the primary. Especially on this yr so uncommon as a result of pandemic of coronavirus.

The journal reviews that the highest ten actresses higher paid earned a complete of $ 254 million within the 12 months previous to June, 20% lower than the 2019. Scarlett Johansson was left off the checklist after lead final yr with 56 million {dollars} of revenue.

During this yr Sofia Vergara earned a complete of $ 43 million. Colombian actress acted because the protagonist within the television collection Modern Family. When you have got completed recording it in April shaped a part of the jury of America’s Got Talent. In addition to tv, will generate income of their sponsorship agreements and license, together with a spread of denims in Walmart and furnishings at Rooms To Go.

Angelina Jolie is in second place with 35.5 million {dollars}. It is among the few actresses on the checklist that he acquired all of his cash because of films conventional. This time, the best acquire of this icon of Hollywood got here from his starring position in The Eternals (The Eternals), the upcoming film from Marvel.

It follows the actress israeli Gal Gadot, who earned $ 20 million because of her position within the film Network Notice, Netflix. The advantages the results of incarnate Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman) amounted to 31.5 million {dollars}.

The fourth and fifth place are occupied by the actress and comic Melissa McCarthy, who gained $ 25 million {dollars} starring in two films in streaming, directed by her husband, Ben Falcone, and the Hollywood star Meryl Streep, who acquired 24 million for appearing within the comedy ‘ Let Them All Talk, and tape The Prom, and Little Women (Mujercitas) from 2019.

This is the checklist of the ten actresses higher paid of the world in 2020, in response to Forbes journal:

1. Sofia Vergara ($43 million);

2. Angelina Jolie (35.5 million {dollars});

3. Gal Gadot (31.5 million {dollars});

4. Melissa McCarthy ($25 million);

5. Meryl Streep ($24 million);

6. Emily Blunt ($22.5 million);

7. Nicole Kidman ($22 million);

8. Ellen Pompeo ($19 million);

9. Elisabeth Moss ($16 million);

10. Viola Davis ($15.5 million).

Last yr the ten actresses higher paid of the world amounted to 314,6 million {dollars} between June 1, 2018 and June 1, 2019. At that point, included Sofia Vergara, with 44.1 million {dollars} and Reese Witherspoon, with $ 35 million, amongst others.

