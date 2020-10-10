Shawn Mendes confesses that his new album is about Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes has captivated their followers with the progress of his subsequent album. Both the introduction (the place it seems taking part in the piano) because the video clip of ‘Wonder‘, the primary single (which you’ll see dancing) have impressed his followers.

The canadian artist has acknowledged in an interview for Capital FM this new work was born from the reflections and progress as an individual in the course of the quarantine – “”I actually Love this album, I’m very happy with him”

Shawn spent the period of confinement together with his girl, Camila Hair, and his in-laws, at the family residence in Miami, where he has learned to cook and put the washing machine on, do a marathon of the Harry Potter movies while I was writing all the feelings and emotions that will be passing by the head. A time that has finally been able to stop for a while and that considered as a “time very essential” in your life.

The singer has been recognized that Camila Cabello has had a very important role in the development of this disk. Hair has been the greater part of the time living with him and encouraging him to continue with the idea he had in mind, though it has not been within the studio, and that Mendes was not able to concentrate with her in the same room: “Camila was with me a very long time whereas doing the album, however I listened to the whole lot from the draft, in order that all the time cheered me up on a regular basis. The complete album is about her.”

Despite this we won’t be able to hearken to a brand new collaboration between the 2. Although the artist has acknowledged that his new work could have a duet. The interviewers have wished to know if it might be Justin Bieber, what Mendes has responded that it cannot vouch for it nor desmentirlo.