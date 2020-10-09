Salma Hayek in boasts elegant Gucci shoulder bag made from plastic bottles | Fashion-and-beauty

Salma Hayek is showcased in social networks with a complicated bag from the gathering Gucci Off The Grid. The particularity of this mannequin was not the design or the value, however it’s a part of a line of merchandise of the Italian agency made with recycled supplies, natural and from sustainable sources.

“This bag #Guccioffthegrid is designed for those who are aware of their surroundings. The creative director Alessandro Michele used materials that are recycled, organic, bio-based and sustainably sourced, including ECONYL®, manufactured with nylon, regenerated (abandoned fishing nets, old carpets and other debris, including plastics that harm the marine life and old materials probably will). end up in landfills) along with recycled polyester solvent-free (PET bottle)”, he wrote to the facet of the postcard. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

And is that the group Kearing it’s clear the significance of sustainability within the trade to start to create new paradigms which might be dedicated to the care of the atmosphere. The president and CEO, Marco Bizzarri laid down the rules of this imaginative and prescient as a conglomerate of vogue.

“Gucci is committed to a culture of purpose, putting the environmental and social impact at the heart of the brand. Together by committing to a culture of purpose, taking responsibility, and encourage respect, inclusiveness and empowerment, we want to create the conditions necessary for a continuous zoom to sustainability,” stated Bizzarri.

It is price mentioning that the product that confirmed the mexican actress, valued at $32,000, is simply one of many merchandise that the agency has in its assortment. Among different gadgets are: tennis, backpacks, caps, baggage, jackets and portfolios.

In this far more manufacturers are added to a marketing campaign that promotes environmental consciousness and social seek for various eco-friendly and which in a medium time period could also be extra accessible for all.