Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Sia or The Beatles have helped to shape ‘Promise of youth’ Maria Reig | Today

They say that Maria Reig is “the new voice of the narrative female” and what’s sure is that the success of his first two novels endorse that label. With Paper and ink demonstrated that the fiction of the interval was its land, and with Promise of youth it has been confirmed that mastered the artwork of creating us journey again in time to find the common emotions.

On this event we moved to Switzerland in World War II. The context through which they reside younger individuals in two boarding colleges, one male and one feminine, separated by a forest. The relationships which can be established between them in a time of a lot change, makes us relive the depth that overwhelms the adolescent.

And to get to maneuver all these emotions, the creator is value of music. Has the behavior of making a playlist of every of your works and of Promise of youth comes very different. From music of the 70 that wraps round one of many plots of the novel, as much as soundtracks, going by newest songs.

You have your personal playlist with music that sounds within the ebook and music that you just listened to whilst you wrote, what significance do you give him?

For me it’s important. A tune you may unlock a day. Suddenly you do not see the place to observe, you’re considering of frames, not essentially by writing, however, all of the sudden, you unlocks, makes you see the scene that’s key to advancing the plot. Shot quite a bit, on the time of writing, particularly in moments of focus, music of soundtracks, instrumental music, however when I’m imagining or fascinated by the novel, to me, are value many, many songs that grow to be, in the long run, in favourite songs and have one thing particular.

In that playlist you have added one which reminds you of that forest (Sihlwald), what’s it?

I’m an enormous fan of Taylor Swift and he pulled out this summer time, a final disc and Ephinay it’s the tune that, all of the sudden, after I was listening to the album, which I listened to on loop throughout these two months, all of the sudden, that tune jogged my memory of pictures of the novel. It is a bit dishonest, as a result of I’ve listened to whereas writing the novel, however I needed so as to add as a closing to the playlist that I created.

Eagles, Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Carole King, Alanis Morissette… what’s yours can also be again to the previous on the earth of music, is not it?

The reality is that sure. That to me has instilled lots of my father who has at all times shared with my sister and me the musical teams that you just like. She is a superb fan of The Beatles, is a superb fan of Abba and, I feel, in the long run, find yourself turning into the soundtrack of your life and are songs that may accompany you and that you’ve got an excellent current and, one way or the other, at all times attempting to compensate and put different songs. It has been very cool to journey to that period. We are speaking concerning the finish of the 70s, and musically it has lots of chicha and needed to make nods to the music of the second as a result of it’s a marvel.

You stated that you just flip quite a bit to soundtracks. In your playlist there’s additionally movie music: James Horner, James Newton Howard, Alexandre Desplat,… what ambiance?

Helps construct the photographs. Those songs the simply by linking to fairly particular moments within the novel. The music has one thing indescribable that’s the capability to generate sensations, emotions, in a manner so magical that, while you’re listening to this melody, to you it’s that feeling, that feeling, and that’s what then vuelcas in a personality or in a scene.

And there are extra songs of our time. I’d wish to comentaras what they imply for you the next songs. First: Harry Styles. Sweet Creature.

What I’ve found in his solo profession. He had simply launched his first solo album, after I began documenting concerning the novel, and this tune, I listened to it on loop whereas I used to be researching and whereas I used to be beginning to attract in my thoughts the primary pictures of the novel. It is true that I’ve tremendous linked to these first moments of drawing the colleges, the characters, the story of George and Sara. I hearken to that tune and it takes me immediately there.

Leona Lewis. Footprints within the sand.

It is a tune that, on the entire, I listened on the finish of the method, within the phases of proofreading and enhancing and was a tune that had a listing of spotify that I made it in 2015, and what they are saying, I must hear new songs as a result of at some point you can find your self saturated with the songs that you just at all times hearken to. And I acquired to hearken to playlist previous and got here out of this and I stated, ‘oh, how I like it’ and I didn’t bear in mind to none of it. Following it within the playlist that I created for the novel, I began to hearken to it and I’m very linked to the phases and the ultimate scenes of the novel.

Sia. Bird let out.

With this tune I occurred one thing very curious and that’s that I had heard as background music, I do not know precisely the place. I used to be certain by the sound that was Sia however I did not know what tune it was. I heard lots of songs of Sia till I discovered it. It isn’t typical of what you caught with the shazam. You know kind of the way it sounds, however I didn’t bear in mind greater than a little bit little bit of the refrain. At the tip I discovered it and included it immediately within the playlist, and is one other of the precept. Accompanied Me after I was on the lookout for documentation. It could be very time and also you suppose planes overhead the colleges and the forest.

Birdy. Strange birds.

It can also be a part of the preliminary phases and I feel that was one of many first I added. It has a number of touches at first extra unhappy and nostalgic, it helped me quite a bit within the preliminary a part of imagining and creating.

If you needed to speak to me about one other of the songs that you just come now to the top, what would it not be?

There is a tune, the introduction of the soundtrack The guidelines of the home of the cider, a film I noticed a very long time in the past and its soundtrack it appears great to me, and that tune I’ve it very, very linked to the second through which Charlotte introduces him to Caroline, St Ursula. When I needed to grow to be acclimated or to get into the novel, I listened to that tune and all of the sudden I used to be there. Has had a contact very particular and really magical on the time of ambientarme to start out writing.