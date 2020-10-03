Shia LaBeouf faces robbery and battery charges

The actor was sued after a brutal confrontation with a man in Los Angeles in the middle of this year.

Actor Shia LaBeouf is facing assault and robbery charges, following a hit-and-run confrontation with a man earlier this year in Los Angeles.

The ‘Transformers’ star had an altercation with a man in June. They first began with insults, and later came to physical aggression. At the end of the discussion, Shia took off the man’s cap and left, according to the TMZ portal.

These scenes starring LaBeouf are nothing new since he has already been arrested on several occasions for making scandals very drunk. Even in New York he also hit a young man when he was having a drink.