Daniel Bisogno and Pedro Sola make misogynistic jokes towards Jenni Rivera

The two Ventaneando drivers made fun of the singer’s physique when Pati Chapoy stopped them.

Daniel Bisogno and Pedro Sola have been scolded in the middle of the program by Pati Chapoy since the drivers were making fun of Chiquis Rivera’s physique.

It turns out that they broadcast a video in which Jenni Rivera’s daughter is crying with emotion over her first Latin Grammy nomination, and when she spoke she paused to breathe.

Bisogno made comments like this: “She can’t breathe, she can’t breathe.” Then Pedro Sola added: “Oh that it does not stain, very scandalous, fat.” Daniel now continued criticizing Chiquis’s lips: “Look at the lip, with a lot of collagen. As well as smoked cutlet ”.

At that moment Pati upset told them: “It’s good that I’m crying, and you and you are a ball of bitterness.” The drivers got the message and stopped mocking the singer.