Niche a genetics survival game v1 2 1 x64-SiMPLEX Download Free PC Game Full Version





About This Game

Niche – a genetics survival recreation is a contemporary mix of turn-based technique and simulation mixed with roguelike components.

Shape your individual species of cat/fox/bear/dog-like animals based mostly on actual genetics. Keep your animals alive towards all odds, equivalent to hungry predators, local weather change and spreading illness.

If your species goes extinct the sport is misplaced and your evolution wants to start out anew.

Title: Niche – a genetics survival recreation

Genre: Indie, Simulation, Strategy

Developer: Stray Fawn Studio

Publisher: Stray Fawn Studio

Release Date: 15 Sep, 2016

Release Name: Niche a genetics survival recreation v1 2 1 x64-SiMPLEX

Cracked by: SiMPLEX

Release Size: 231.42 MB

Enjoy…

Download Details

Niche a genetics survival recreation v1 2 1 x64-SiMPLEX





Download Now