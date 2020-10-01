Book of Demons v1 02-PLAZA Download Free PC Game Full Version

By
Arjun Sethi
-
0
18


About

Book of Demons is a Hack & Slash Deck-building hybrid through which YOU determine the size of quests. Wield magic playing cards as a substitute of weapons and slay the armies of darkness within the dungeons under the Old Cathedral. Save the terror-stricken Paperverse from the clutches of the Archdemon himself!

Title: Book of Demons
Genre: Action, Adventure, Casual, Indie, RPG
Developer: Thing Trunk
Publisher: Thing Trunk
Release Date: 13 Dec, 2018

DOWNLOAD DETAILS

Book of Demons v1 02-PLAZA


Download Now

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here