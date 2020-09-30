Shannen Doherty wants to record videos and write goodbye letters

The actress, diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic cancer, wants to be ready to say goodbye to the people she loves.

Shannen Doherty has revealed her plans to record video messages to say goodbye to her family as she battles cancer.

The former 90210 actresses, 49, was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer last year, which is now metastatic and is in her spine.

She says she will record the messages and also write letters to her loved ones when she is ready but believes she will live another 10 to 15 years.

Speaking to Elle magazine, Shannen said there are things she still wants to say to her mother, and that she wants to know how much she means to her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, to know how much she means to her.

Shannen said: “I feel like I am a very, very healthy human being. It’s hard to end your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years. “

Shannen received the bad news in February 2019.

He had overcome the disease less than two years earlier, after undergoing surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation, going into remission.

But she started experiencing back pain and a scan revealed the terrible news.

The cancer is now metastatic, meaning it has spread beyond the breasts and lymph nodes to the spine.

You have been told that it is also likely to spread to your brain, lungs, and liver.

She is now on hormone therapy to block the estrogen that causes cancer to grow and is taking another drug that has been shown to help treat it when it becomes metastatic.

But metastatic breast cancer is not the immediate death sentence it used to be, and some patients live for more than a decade with treatment.