Naya Rivera’s sister moves into Ryan Dorsey’s apartment

The younger sister of the late actress moved in with her ex-husband to help him care for the five-year-old.

Nickayla Rivera, Naya Rivera’s sister, moved in with the late actress’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, to help him raise his five-year-old nephew Josey, who was left in the actor’s custody following the death of his mother.

The Daily Mail newspaper published images of the two together shopping for the home, and speculation began online.

Her decision caused a stir, but Nickayla was irritated by the comments and decided to clarify the situation on her Instagram.

Still clearly grieving the great loss of her sister, the 25-year-old model said: “In the darkest moments of my life, the only things that matters are my friends and family. Being here for my nephew, although I can’t be here for myself, ”he said.

Offended by comments that she is having a relationship with Ryan, Nickayla made it clear that she and Ryan decided to work together to care for the boy who misses his mother so much.

“I am not worried about the appearance of things because nobody can see every moment of anguish that we all go through,” he concluded.

The reality is that no one knows for sure what is happening, and even the Daily Mail report referred to them being reunited as a family to be there for Josey, which means that Naya Rivera’s fans are the ones who are not happy with this. meeting.