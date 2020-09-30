Gigi Hadid gave birth at her home in Pennsylvania

The model preferred to have her baby on her farm, for fear of catching Covid-19.

According to the New York Post, Gigi Hadid gave birth at home. The model preferred to have her baby on her farm in Pennsylvania, according to sources, for fear of contagion of the coronavirus.

The 25-year-old model became a mother for the first time recently when she and her boyfriend Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter, and sources now claim that Gigi did not follow conventional labor methods and decided to stay home when the contractions began.

According to the newspaper’s Page Six column, Bella Hadid’s sister gave birth on September 19, in the company of her mother and Zayn.

Gigi and Zayn Malik, 27, posted about their daughter’s arrival on September 23 but did not publicly confirm her exact date of birth or reveal the baby’s name.

Announcing the birth of her daughter, the former One Direction star wrote on social media: “Our little girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I feel now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for that little human is beyond my comprehension. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and grateful for the life we ​​will have together, “he said.

Gigi also expressed her joy on Instagram: “Our little girl joined us on earth this weekend and has already changed our world. I’m very passionate, ”she commented.

Gigi confirmed her pregnancy last April, after ‘family sources’ broke the news for the first time.