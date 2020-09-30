Former MDO group member in critical condition after suicide attempt

Venezuelan Anthony Galindo, artistically known as “Papijoe”, is hospitalized in Miami.

Venezuelan singer Anthony Galindo, artistically known as “Papijoe”, who was a member of the group MDO, is in critical condition.

MDO is a Puerto Rican boy band musical group formed in 1997, derived from Menudo after having sold the copyright to the name.

Galindo’s family has confirmed that the singer suffered a suicide attempt.

“He is in a hospital in the city of Miami, Florida, after a drastic and unfortunate decision to commit suicide,” says the text, sent to the media by Vladimir Gómez, the singer’s public relations officer.

The events took place on Sunday and the respect of the press is requested in these events.

“The family hopes to have the peace and privacy necessary to deal with the difficult situation, not only for the music industry but also for all their fans and especially their family at this critical time,” the statement said.

“The artist was suffering from depression that was exacerbated by the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, it seems,” the text indicates.

It is unknown how the singer attempted against his life, what is known is that his health is critical.