Dulce María explains why she will not be in RBD reunion

The singer-actress is excited about the band’s reunion, but she currently has other priorities.

Dulce María will not be part of the RBD group reunion, which will supposedly take place on October 4, as Anahí had announced.

The actress and singer are in the seventh month of pregnancy, so her priorities at this time are different.

Dulce gave her reasons in an interview with Un Nuevo Día: “The truth is that, as I have been talking to you all these months, I am obviously focused on motherhood; I am almost seven months pregnant and, as much as I wanted to, I could not be at one hundred in something as important as a reunion “.

“Right now I can’t, because I’m close to giving birth and then postpartum comes. For me, it is not a time to be able to surrender to that, less in a pandemic. It’s a lot of risks, “she said.