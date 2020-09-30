Disney and Marvel want Keanu Reeves to play superhero

Reeves would play the main character in the fiction “Moon Knightque”, which will be released on his Disney + service.

The Disney and Marvel studios want to sign Keanu Reeves to play the main character in the fiction “Moon Knightque”, which will be released on their streaming service.

This has been revealed by The Illuminerdi, which states that Kevin Feige and company see Reeves as the perfect protagonist.

The studio has not confirmed the news and, according to the casting call, is looking for “an actor between 40 and 50 years to play Spector, a gray-haired veteran turned mercenary.”

Regardless of Marvel’s wishes, it remains to be seen if Reeves, 56, would be available for the filming of Moon Knight. The interpreter is currently recording Matrix 4 and will soon shoot the fourth and fifth installments of John Wick, the Rally Car tape, and the Rain miniseries.

Moon Knight is currently in development and production is expected to start in late 2020.