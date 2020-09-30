Cast of “Luis Miguel, series 2” revealed

The second season of the hit Netflix series will hit screens next year.

The cast of the second season of ‘Luis Miguel, series 2’ has been revealed.

In addition to Diego Boneta, in the role of Luis Miguel, it has the participation of Camila Sodi and Juanpa Zurita.

Macarena Achaga will play Michelle Salas since this second season will talk about the singer’s relationship with her daughter as a result of her relationship with Stephanie Salas.

The child actress Valery Sais will be the same Michelle Salas, but in her time as a child.

The Spanish Fernando Guallar will play the role of Mauricio Ambrosi, while Pablo Cruz Guerrera will play PAtricio Robles.

Juan Ignacio Cane will be José Pérez and Teresa Ruiz will be Azucena.

Sergio Basteri, the singer’s brother, will be played by Axel Lunas.

“Luis Miguel, series 2” will hit the screens in 2021 through Netflix.